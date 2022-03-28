Amid Ukraine War, Russian Servicemen Claim Elevated Levels Of Radiation In Chernobyl NPP

With the continuing Ukraine war entering its second month, reports are surfacing suggesting enhanced levels of radiation on the first floor and the basement of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Doubts are being raised about some kind of secret studies conducted sans any formal communication and that they might have been carried out by officials from multiple countries, as reported by Russian state media Ruptly, which further informed that the latest entry record in the plant is dated February 21.

Chernobyl NPP: Elevated levels of radiation; Plant functioning normally

Russian servicemen who inspected the Chernobyl plant stated, "The increased radiation was detected here in the area of the first floor and in the basement. I think it was criminal carelessness or a specially planned action. Either here were previously conducted studies that were not covered by anyone, no one warned anyone: neither the general public nor the world or population that was here. Considering the fact that a lot of flags of foreign states were found here, there may also have been representatives of foreign states who carried out work here." reported Ruptly.

According to the servicemen, there was a mess all over the offices, however, the equipment was well in place, "When we entered, first of all, we found a mess in all the offices and premises. But what catches the eye is that all the equipment, the expensive office equipment, which the staff used, is in its place, as well as the household appliances," claimed a serviceman, reported Ruptly.

Earlier on March 23, the state agency of Ukraine on exclusion zone management accused the Russian officials of looting and destroying the plant. They said the servicemen had looted and destroyed laboratories on the ground floor and in the basement. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov had confirmed earlier on February 26, about the Russian control over the area surrounding the Chernobyl Power Plant. This was not long ago after the special operations were put into force in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday raised concerns regarding Russia’s “irresponsible” actions around the captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant that, according to her, could send radiation across most of Europe. Speaking to social media channels, Vereshchuk noted that Russian forces continue to militarise the Chernobyl exclusion zone. She further added that militarization poses a “very serious risk” that insulation structures could be damaged at Chernobyl’s fourth unit after the 1986 disaster.