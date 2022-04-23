Amid War In Ukraine, Malaysia Opens Door To Supply Electronics, Semiconductors To Russia

Despite the fact that the Western countries are trying to isolate Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine by imposing harsh sanctions, some countries are reluctant not to put their relationship with Russia in jeopardy, as it was announced that Malaysia is ready to consider the supply of electronics and semiconductors to Russia if it asks for it.

As per RIA Novosti, Malaysia's ambassador to Moscow, Bala Chandran, said that the country will examine any request from Russia for the sale of semiconductors and electronics.

Chandran also said that the Malaysian economy is driven by the market and that he is confident that any request for products from the Russian side will be taken into account. He further stated that he is not aware of any government-level conversations at this time, but expressed hope for a business-to-business interaction with the Russian Federation. The ambassador also said that he is delighted that people believe Malaysia has the potential to become a supplier of high-tech equipment to Russia.

Malaysia is one of the world's major exporters of semiconductors

With an annual volume of $8.7 billion, Malaysia is one of the world's major exporters of semiconductors. Malaysia's electronics sector accounts for over 6% of the country's GDP. The ambassador also claimed that Malaysia is a trade state and as a result, their business sector will respond to the demand and supply of products on the global market, including semiconductors, electronics and electronic gadgets. Malaysia and Vietnam have agreed to refrain from supporting Russian sanctions.

After Russia began military aggression in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries retaliated by imposing broad sanctions on Moscow, focusing on the banking sector and the supply of high-tech goods. Several companies have stated that they will no longer operate in Russia as a result of its action in Ukraine. Russia chastised these moves, stating that these actions are nothing but economic war.

Aviation problem in Malaysia due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

In the meanwhile, the parent company of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Thursday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has posed challenges in managing MAG's operating costs, which are directly impacted by escalating fuel prices as global crude oil prices exceed US$100 per barrel, according to The Edge Markets.

Image: AP/ Unsplash