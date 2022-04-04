Angela Merkel Backs Her 2008 Decision To Block Ukraine From Joining NATO: Reports

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday backed her decision to block Ukraine from joining North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2008. "Angela Merkel stands by her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest," noted the statement issued by her spokeswoman, Germany's WELT News reported. Merkel's statement comes after Ukraine's President Zelenskyy slammed Germany and France on Sunday, April 3, for halting his country's membership in NATO despite a push from the United States in 2008.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also offered Merkel and France's ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy to visit Bucha and witness what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years. "You will see the tortured Ukrainians with your own eyes," Zelenskyy stated. He said this referring to the alleged slayings of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military in Bucha city.

Merkel supports international efforts to end Russian invasion of Ukraine

However, the former German Chancellor supported international efforts to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. "In view of the atrocities in Bucha and other places in Ukraine, all efforts by the Federal Government and the international community to stand by Ukraine and to put an end to the barbarism and the war by Russia against Ukraine have the full support of the former Chancellor," added Merkel's spokeswoman. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's office stated that Merkel's reaction to the offer to watch the atrocities of the Russians in Bucha indicates that Western elites still remain in "dangerous illusions." "A possible solution is to send photo documents about the "Bucha massacre" and relevant conclusions of forensic experts to the accounts of European politicians," Ukraine's President Zelenskyy's office wrote in a Twitter post.

Реакція пані Меркель на пропозицію подивитися на звірства росіян у Бучі вказує на те, що західні еліти все ще залишаються в небезпечних ілюзіях. Можливе рішення – відправити на акаунти європолітиків фотодокументи про «Бучанську різанину» та відповідні висновки судмедекспертів. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 4, 2022

Poland proposes the formation of a special int'l commission to probe events in Bucha

It is pertinent to mention here that Poland has proposed to create a special international commission to investigate the events in Ukraine's Bucha. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia of committing genocide in several Ukrainian cities including Buchan, Irpin, Hostomel and Motyzhyn. The Polish Prime Minister also called on European Union (EU) and NATO leaders to act decisively and implement actions to break Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. However, Russia has denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Kremlin.