Anonymous Claims It Hacked Russian Video Streaming Service RuTube On Victory Day

Russian video streaming service, RuTube was hacked on Russia's Victory Day on May 9. Hacker group Anonymous claimed responsibility for the hacking. However, RuTube has denied losing its source code due to the incident. RuTube, which claims to have 25 million active monthly users and is owned by Gazprom Media, has been down since Monday evening. The video streaming service later reported that the attack had been localized and that the incident had not accessed its content library. RuTube was scheduled to broadcast the Victory Day parade.

In a Telegram post, the video streaming service stated that someone was determined to keep RuTube from broadcasting the victory procession and fireworks. It further stated that it's important to realise that video hosting involves petabytes of archive material and hundreds of servers and that the full recovery will take longer than the engineers anticipated.

Anonymous claims nearly 75% of databases harmed

Meanwhile, Anonymous claimed that nearly 75% of the databases and infrastructure of the main version, as well as 90% of the backup and cluster to restore the databases have been significantly harmed. RuTube, on the other hand, has vehemently disputed that its source code and data have been stolen, according to media reports. Anti-war remarks were broadcast on Russian satellite TV networks on May 9th and RuTube. The RuTube team said that the attack started at 5 am. It also said that this latest malicious campaign is the largest they have ever seen.

Hackers have been attacking Russia since the start of Ukraine conflict

Hackers have been attacking Russia ever since it started its military aggression in Ukraine on February 24. Anonymous claimed credit for a series of distributed denial-of-service (DoS) strikes in the early days of the conflict, which rendered numerous official government websites offline, including one belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

Anonymous is also suspected of being behind an event in which the Ukrainian national anthem was broadcast on many Russian official television networks. Similarly, Ukraine recently managed to prevent Russian military hackers from damaging one of the country's electricity providers with the support of Microsoft and other Western corporations.

