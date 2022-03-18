Decentralised international activist and hacktivist collective Anonymous has launched another attack on Russia, taking down the official website of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated ANI as reported by Taiwan News. As claimed by the collective on its Twitter handle on March 16, Wednesday, it said that Kremlin.ru, the official website of the President of the Russian Federation has been taken down. However, on Thursday, the Kremlin website appeared to have been restored to normal operations following the claim.

Tango down: [https://t.co/j76OvqocuU]

ORG:*Special Communications and Information Service of the Federal Guard Service of the Russian Federation (Spetssvyaz FSO RF)* pic.twitter.com/IemcpKSS0m — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from the official website, Anonymous have also attacked Moscow.ru, FSB, the Ministry of Sports, and many other Russian government websites as a part of its cyber war against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian sites under attack [Tango Down]

Moscow

FSB

Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation#Anonymous #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/OLOMSNBvWr — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 15, 2022

As stated in its tweet shared on Tuesday, the collective stated that it had managed to crash four Russian government websites including Moscow.ru, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation, and Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Anonymous announces cyber war against Russia

After Russia announced its 'special military operations' in Ukraine, Anonymous, in retaliation, had announced to launch a cyberwar against the country, which included hacking into Russian government and state-run media websites, industrial control systems, and further accessing hundreds of cameras across Russia.

Time and again, it had been sharing multiple posts and videos on Twitter condemning the Russian government for attacking Ukraine and further exposing its ongoing activities in the country.

Earlier last week, the international group of hackers had also claimed to have hacked into Russia's media agency Roskomnadzor for stealing emails and files fearing that Russians would suspend Internet operations soon. Apart from that, the group had also once hacked into Russian media channels such as Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24 and further broadcasted visuals of assault scenes.

Image: Pixabay/AP