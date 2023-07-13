Any F-16 Jets In Ukraine Create Risks Of Direct Armed Clash With Russia: Lavrov Warns US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed concern that the United States (US) and its NATO allies are actively generating the possibility of a direct clash with Russia, which could result in severe outcomes. Lavrov further stated that if nuclear-capable F-16 fighter jets are provided to Ukraine, Russia will interpret it as a threat originating from the Western countries.

The minister emphasised that discussions regarding the use of nuclear weapons by Russia would be unnecessary if the West refrains from making decisions that introduce strategic risks. Lavrov also reminded that Russia's military doctrine clearly outlines the conditions under which nuclear weapons would be utilised.

"At the same time, I would like to draw attention to the fact that the United States and its NATO subordinates create risks of a direct armed clash with Russia, and this could result in catastrophic consequences," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

Lavrov also called the US plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets "just one example of extremely dangerous development of events."

"We have informed the nuclear powers - the United States, the United Kingdom and France - that Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons," he said.

The very appearance of these jets will be considered a threat: Lavrov

The top Russian diplomat added that Russian soldiers will not be sorting out if certain jets are nuclear capable or not during combat.

"The very fact of the appearance of such systems [F-16s] in the armed forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere," Lavrov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has said Kyiv hoped to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets from Western countries by the end of 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in June that the alliance would begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets this summer.