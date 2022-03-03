Argentina Calls For Peace In Ukraine, Says Unilateral Sanctions On Russia Won't Lead To It

With Moscow being heavily slapped with international sanctions following its unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Kyiv, Argentina on Thursday appealed for peace in war-struck Ukraine. Argentina's Foreign Ministry affirmed that they do not believe unilateral sanctions on Russia can pave way for peace. The development comes a few days after Ukraine's Ambassador to Argentina, Sergiy Nebrat reportedly asked the Alberto Fernández administration to take a clearer stance regarding Russia's invasion.

A day prior to the commencement of the war, Argentina’s government had suggested both Russia and Ukraine to continue diplomatic talks and reach a "political solution" to the conflict.

'Diplomatic negotiations a political solution': Argentina to Russia & Ukraine

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires had stated, "The Argentine Government reaffirms the need for all parties involved to move forward in diplomatic negotiations that would allow for a political solution to the growing tensions in eastern Ukraine, in order to maintain international peace and security."

"The Government appeals to all parties involved to resolve their differences through dialogue, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the non-use of force between states and with full respect for human rights," it further added.

The US, on the other hand, has said that if Russia decides to pull back its troops from Ukraine, they will be ready for negotiations once again. This comes as heavy sanctions have been slapped on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by the US, EU and other nations like Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, and Japan for its invasion in Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Russian forces captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the Ukrainian administration of using civilians as human shields and placing their mortars, tanks and cannons in residential areas. Putin also said that Moscow will allow foreigners to move to safer locations.

Image: AP