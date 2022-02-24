Last Updated:

As Astrologer's Predictions On Russia-Ukraine War Fails, Twitter Erupts Into Meme-fest

As the war broke out on Thursday, an Astrologer's tweets became meme material for meme-makers and netizens who mocked him for his failed forecasts.

With the Russian forces launching a full-blown attack on Ukraine on Thursday, prayers and support for Kyiv started pouring in from all ends across social media platforms. Amid the mounting tensions, a funny development surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict took place, wherein an Astrologer was on the receiving end of it. 

As Russia commenced incursion in Kyiv on Thursday, an Indian Astrologer, who had predicted that there will be no standoff between the two conflicting nations earlier last month was heavily trolled as his predictions failed and went a miss. 

Meme-fest breaks out on Twitter after Astrologer's predictions fail

A Twitter user, who happens to be an astrologer on Jan 27 posted a tweet stating that “There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine.” He had made these predictions based on his understanding of different planetary positions. 

As war erupted between two countries on Thursday, the Astrologer's tweets became troll material for meme-makers and netizens who mocked him for his failed forecasts.

 

Earlier, in another prediction, he had claimed on Feb 19 that, “The position of planets indicates disturbance around the world because of the increased role of Mars but it does not mean any major war will take place. Even the pressure on Ukraine does not indicate war.” He added, “We are only seeing tactical operation from Russia but this will not convert into a major war, and it's not the starting of III World War. This instability is due to Mars and once Mars loses some of its power, war threat will diminish.”

Russia initiates full-blown offensive against Ukraine 

The Russian attack in Ukraine's separatist region Donbas commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unanticipated TV announcement declared the commencement of ‘special military operations in Ukraine’s breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Post Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the imposition of 'Martial law' across the country and asked the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. Russia had bombed several cities in Ukraine including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. As per the latest information, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the attacks by Russian troops.

