As Naftali Bennett Turns Mediator, Here's Where Israel Stands On The Russia-Ukraine War

In another twist in the tale, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at Kremlin to hold a 'secret meeting' with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, March 5. This, at a time when Putin's operation to 'demilitarise' former Soviet ally Ukraine entered its 10th day, witnessing cross-firing, corridors, and a brief (failed) ceasefire.

Stepping into the role of a mediator, Bennett held a 3-hour long meeting with Putin, during which he raised the issue of the large Jewish community caught up in the war. Following the meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister went to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany”, an Israeli official said.

Later, he dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who he is said to be playing mediator at the behest of. In the last 24 hours, Israel's PM has spoken to Zelenskyy thrice.

So far, Israel has maintained an ambiguous stance on Moscow's military action in Kyiv. While it has sent a 100-ton shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has not dispatched a single piece of military equipment. Israel has expressed concern over the Russian invasion but avoided outrightly bashing Moscow. Cautious in its approach, here is where the Jewish country stands on the Russia-Ukraine war.

US wanted to transfer iron dome to Ukraine in 2021, Russia's relations with Israel prevented sale

Israel has always been prudent about its ties with Russia and acts that could damage it, especially in light of Moscow’s influence over Syria. Much before Russia's blatant aggression posed a direct threat to them, Ukrainian officials had expressed their interest in acquiring Israeli defence technology.

In the aftermath of the 2021 Gaza war, the country’s representatives began working vigorously in Washington to persuade US lawmakers to initiate a transfer of the game-changing rocket and mortar defence system to them, The Times of Israel said in a report. However, a unilateral decision could not be taken by the United States since the Iron Dome is a joint Israeli-American project, and sale to a third party cannot take place without the approval of both countries.

[An Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, July 9, 2014. (AP/Dan Balilty)]

According to the report, Israeli officials made it clear to the US administration that it wouldn’t agree to the transfer of Iron Dome batteries to Kyiv, fearing that it may hurt its relations with Russia. Accepting Israel's argument, the US dropped the deal.

Interestingly, weeks before the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had revealed that his country was seeking 'greater cooperation' with Israel on air defence technology. Ukraine has been in contact with Israel regarding the Iron Dome missile defence system, other missile warning technologies, and cyber defence technology, an Israel TV report claimed.

Will Israel be forced to pick a clear side?

Given the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, lawmakers in Israel have acknowledged that the country may no longer be able to maintain its ambiguous stance regarding Moscow's military action in Kyiv. In future, the country may be forced to impose sanctions like other Western nations.

A "very senior" Israeli source has insisted that US President Joe Biden acknowledged Israel's need to have working ties with Russia, The Times of Israel reported. Israel will be able to maintain its humanitarian assistance-driven stance towards Kyiv and 'declarative condemnations' of Russian military action, only if tensions decrease, the source analysed. However, if the offensive continues, Jerusalem will need to adopt a different policy in 'words and deeds' as well as take a 'side far more clearly'.

