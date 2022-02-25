As Russia Attacks Ukraine, Shipments Of Products To Russia Halted By Intel, Dell & Lenovo

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to worsen, technology companies like Intel, Dell and Lenovo have decided to suspend their shipments to Russia. As per the reports of Nexta TV, Intel, Dell and Lenovo will not be shipping their products to Russia at this moment due to the ongoing conflict. Intel and Dell, both are American companies while Lenovo is a Chinese company. This comes after the US announced restrictions on the shipping of technological products to Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration announced a slew of new restrictions on technological products intended at limiting Russia's access to foreign goods such as semiconductors, computers, lasers and telecommunications equipment, according to the New York Times. High-tech items created in other countries using American equipment, software, or designs are also not allowed to be shipped to Russia under the new rules, which are similar to the sanctions imposed by the United States on Huawei, a Chinese language telecom company, in 2020.

Countries impose similar restrictions on technological exports

The White House officials stated that allies in the European Union, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand, have also announced plans to impose similar restrictions on technological exports, according to New York Times. The Commerce Department added 49 Russian businesses to a list of military suppliers who may face even more restrictions on access to international expertise.

The restrictions will freeze Russia's technology at its current level, as a senior official at the Center for a New American Security and a former deputy assistant US Trade Representative Emily Kilcrease suggest. She further said that they won't be able to import new technology. In the meanwhile, William Reinsch, who is a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former Commerce Department export officer stated that this is a slow escalation of impact and they will feel the effects in a while.

Countries impose sanctions on Russia

The Western countries have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine on Thursday. Countries like the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and several EU countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia for its aggressive approach. However, Putin has warned everyone not to interfere in this situation.

Image: Unsplash/ AP