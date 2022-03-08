As Russia Continues To Invade Ukraine, Civilians Move To A Safer Location In Irpin

As the war worsens with each passing day, Ukraine has started evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and other war-torn cities to the town of Irpin near the capital city, Kyiv, on Tuesday. According to the news agency, ANI, civilians trapped because of intense Russian shelling, are leaving the cities as Russia and Ukraine officials agreed to open 'humanitarian corridors' to allow civilians out of several towns and cities besieged by Russian forces. In the video shared by ANI, many civilians can be seen leaving the cities as the Russian military continues to attack and bomb residential and administrative buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. Outlining that the offensive has continued for the thirteenth day, the Ukrainian President said the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet.

Zelenskyy said, "If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect. While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can."

POTUS Biden bans oil import from Russia

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The US used to import Russian oil, but was not highly dependent on the country for its supplies, with Mexico, Canada and Saudi Arabia also supplying.

The decision of the US to ban oil imports from Russia comes hours after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on importing oil from Russia, and those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world.”