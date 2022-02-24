Russia Invades Ukraine: Zelensky Imposes Martial Law & Other Key Developments So Far

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP/Representative Image
Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, and asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," he claimed. It might potentially spark a war in Europe as a result of Russia's demands for a halt to NATO's eastward expansion. Following the Russian declaration, explosions were reported in Kyiv and other places.
Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022
Massive explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other parts of Ukraine as Putin spoke. Later, in Kyiv, air sirens wailed, signifying that the city was under attack. The sirens could be heard in a number of live television reports from Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Thursday that Russia has launched missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, with explosions audible across the country. He said that martial law had been imposed over the country and that he had spoken with US President Joe Biden on the phone. The Ukrainian foreign ministry claimed in a separate statement that Russia's military campaign was intended to destroy the Ukrainian state.
Ukraine issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at about 7.30 a.m. IST prohibiting any civilian aircraft to the region, citing a "potential hazard to civil aviation." However, an Air India flight intended to evacuate Indian residents from Kyiv left Delhi just minutes after the NOTAM was issued. The NOTAM — a notice to pilots, air traffic controllers, and airline operations teams regarding the situation of specific airspace — was sent in response to escalating tensions as Russian soldiers bolstered their presence near the Ukrainian border.
As Ukrainians flee the country, Belarusian troops have joined Russia's attack against Ukraine. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) said on Thursday morning that Russian and Belarusian troops had invaded the country's border with Belarus. The SBGS is the Ukrainian law enforcement body in charge of the country's border security. The attack on Ukraine's northern border coincides with Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern and southern borders, which began on Thursday morning.
Five Russian planes and a helicopter were shot down early Thursday, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Russian forces stormed Ukraine. The Russian military has refuted the allegations, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the world will hold Russia accountable for a military offensive against Ukraine, which he predicted would result in horrific casualties. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of military operations in Ukraine. Russia will be held accountable by the rest of the world.
Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
As investors assess the implications of the Russia-Ukraine situation, the stock market has plummeted. Russia's military operation against Ukraine's military infrastructure, might lead to a larger-scale invasion of Ukraine, with the potential of the United States and Europe becoming militarily involved as well. Furthermore, the price of oil has surpassed USD 100 per barrel, raising inflation concerns in oil-importing countries such as India. The world's economies are still recuperating from the COVID outbreak and cannot afford the war's effects. However, because wartime situations often unfold quickly, the hazards have increased. The VIX in India has already surpassed 30 since the market is expected to swing violently on both sides in response to any new information.
India expressed concern on February 24 over the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, saying that the situation is in danger of escalating into a serious crisis that could jeopardise the region's peace and security. "We call for an immediate de-escalation; situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account," stated TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations to the UN Security Council. "Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required," he added.