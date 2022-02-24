Russia Invades Ukraine: Zelensky Imposes Martial Law & Other Key Developments So Far

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, and asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," he claimed. It might potentially spark a war in Europe as a result of Russia's demands for a halt to NATO's eastward expansion. Following the Russian declaration, explosions were reported in Kyiv and other places.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

Putin's move comes just hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia will invade Ukraine in a matter of hours. Separatists had requested the Kremlin for assistance in repelling Ukrainian "aggression" earlier, as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Russian military columns have been deployed at the Russia-Ukraine border for days. Tensions had risen after Putin declared two Ukrainian separatist regions autonomous and ordered the deployment of "peacekeepers."

Massive explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other parts of Ukraine as Putin spoke. Later, in Kyiv, air sirens wailed, signifying that the city was under attack. The sirens could be heard in a number of live television reports from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Thursday that Russia has launched missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, with explosions audible across the country. He said that martial law had been imposed over the country and that he had spoken with US President Joe Biden on the phone. The Ukrainian foreign ministry claimed in a separate statement that Russia's military campaign was intended to destroy the Ukrainian state.

Ukraine issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at about 7.30 a.m. IST prohibiting any civilian aircraft to the region, citing a "potential hazard to civil aviation." However, an Air India flight intended to evacuate Indian residents from Kyiv left Delhi just minutes after the NOTAM was issued. The NOTAM — a notice to pilots, air traffic controllers, and airline operations teams regarding the situation of specific airspace — was sent in response to escalating tensions as Russian soldiers bolstered their presence near the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainians flee the country, Belarusian troops have joined Russia's attack against Ukraine. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) said on Thursday morning that Russian and Belarusian troops had invaded the country's border with Belarus. The SBGS is the Ukrainian law enforcement body in charge of the country's border security. The attack on Ukraine's northern border coincides with Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern and southern borders, which began on Thursday morning.

Five Russian planes and a helicopter were shot down early Thursday, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Russian forces stormed Ukraine. The Russian military has refuted the allegations, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.