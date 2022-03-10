As Ukraine War Intensifies, Anand Mahindra Asserts 'future Of Warfare Will Be Different'

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is impacting the globe like never before as the conflict transcends into the 15th day, it has inflicted severe casualties and the subsequent economic consequences including the stringent sanctions from the West are likely to have a global influence. Speaking on the ongoing war, veteran industrialist Anand Mahindra noted that the warfare in the future will be different as Russia's armed drones are currently wreaking havoc upon tank convoys in Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Size doesn't matter."

‘Size doesn’t matter.’ The future of warfare will be different. In the Ukraine, armed drones are playing havoc with convoys of tanks. It’s not how much we spend but how smartly we spend that will matter… https://t.co/K5VoFkZ6wd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 9, 2022

Notably, ever since the onset of the war back in February, Anand Mahindra was actively commenting on the subsequent developments on social media. Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated war on Ukraine on February 24, the Mahindra Group's Head stated that air-raid sirens from Ukraine awakened nightmarish memories for him

"I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 & ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai. This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons…"- Anand Mahindra tweeted on 24th Feb.

Furthermore, he recently spoke about the repercussion of the ongoing war transpiring in Ukraine. While speaking about the share market turning red on Monday, he tweeted, "This isn’t surprising because the world is effectively at War. The physical battle may be in one country, but the political, economic, cyber, social media & commodity resource battle lines have been drawn & are global. Welcome to World War in the 21st century."

Anand Mahindra expresses concern over the shortfall of Indian medical colleges amid Ukraine war

Studying medicine in India is costly and unaffordable. Most of these students go to foreign countries where the cost of medical education is comparatively low. Notably, Ukraine is one such country. When a medical student from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine was killed amid Russia's military operations, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group voiced concerns over the shortfall of medical colleges in India.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University?"