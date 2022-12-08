As US Finances Ukraine's War Efforts Against Russia, How Much More Money Will It Spend?

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States has inadvertently sided with Ukraine rolling out several sizeable financial packages allocating large sums of money to support Kyiv in its war against Russian forces. Meanwhile, Russia has slammed the Biden administration's policies of pumping billions of dollars of financial and military assistance to Ukraine merely to help prolong the war instead of helping resolve the crisis.

The financial and military aid extended to Ukraine by the United States vastly exceeds any assistance received by the war-ridden nation from the West since the 2014 coup. Furthermore, the trend shows no signs of abating, as the US plans to provide at least an additional $800 million in assistance next year.

US’ financial assistance to Ukraine

The total sum of the aid the United States has provided to Ukraine in terms of finances so far accounts for tens of billions of dollars. The statistics indicate that the US administration does not intend to temper down its generosity when it comes to assisting Kyiv to strike Russia.

The first aid package was passed by US lawmakers in March this year and accounted for $13.6 billion as assistance to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The total sum provided by the US government so far accounts for up to $68 billion, Sputnik reported.

Furthermore, following the first aid package in March, the US government announced a much larger package just two months later, in May. This saw a whopping $40 billion of American taxpayers’ money being diverted to assist Ukraine in its war efforts. Additionally, yet another $13.7 billion package was extended by US politicians in September.

How is Ukraine utilizing the funds?

The assistance being provided to Ukraine by the United States comes in many forms. To dive deeper into the specifics of how the funds are being spent, a portion of the funds are being utilized for military assistance. This includes the transfer of arms, ammunition, weaponry, and military hardware to the Ukrainian forces. It also accounts for the training of Ukraine's military personnel and intelligence sharing by the US.

Meanwhile, some of the funds are transferred directly to the Ukrainian government to assist it to sustain its operation amid the veritable collapse of the nation's economy. Thirdly, a portion of the aid is directed to operations being undertaken by the US government pertaining to the Ukrainian crisis, while some amount is also supposedly provided for humanitarian issues, Sputnik reported.

Future prospect of America's funds to Ukraine

The Biden administration requested an additional $37.7 billion in assistance for Ukraine from Congress last month. The package reportedly included funds for more arms, ammunition, and gear for Kyiv as well as money that would be supplied directly to the government. However, despite making significant gains in the war with Russia, Ukraine continues to swallow all the money being provided to it by Washington with an end to the war still not visible in the near future.