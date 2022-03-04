The Russia-Ukraine crisis has become the major topic of concern across the entire world. Amid the Russian invasion and escalating attacks, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians had to flee their homeland. While the number of Ukrainian refugees is increasing, organisations across the globe are coming forward to help.

Hollywood star Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, has also begun a fundraiser with her actor husband Ashton Kutcher and has promised to make up to $3 million.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashton Kutcher recently shared a video of him and Mila Kunis talking about the Ukraine crisis. Mila Kunis began by mentioning she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine.

She further quipped she is a proud Ukrainian and said, "I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I've always considered myself as a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian." Ashton Kutcher joined and said, "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher address the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Mila Kunis further continued saying how the events that have unfolded over the past week are devastating. Ashton Kutcher further intervened and addressed the refugee situation and the needs of all the Ukrainian refugees. The actor mentioned the refugees need logistics, supplies and resources, for which they announced a fundraiser.

The Hollywood couple mentioned they have planned to raise up to $3 million worth of donations. They assured the funds will go to some known NGOs through which the refugees will be provided with the necessary aid.

The caption of the video read, "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org , two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most. Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians."

Image: Instagram/@aplusk