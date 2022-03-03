The Russia-Ukraine crisis has disrupted the peace of the entire world. In the latest update, more than 2,000 civilians in Ukraine have been reported dead as the conflict intensifies and the attack from Russia escalates. The emergency services of Ukraine revealed the defence forces, children and women are losing their lives every hour. Amid the tension, Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher recently slammed the Russian media and mentioned it has been lying to its citizens. The actor has been supporting his actor wife Mila Kunis' birth nation Ukraine ever since the recent crisis began.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ashton Kutcher recently slammed the Russian media outlets for providing false information to its citizens. The actor claimed Russian media is telling its viewers that Ukraine wants to fight. He clarified the war-hit country does not wishes to fight, they just do not want to be occupied and are not in favour of Putin's government. The actor wrote, "Post for socials: If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied."

Post for socials: If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them. Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 1, 2022

On February 24, Vladimir Putin's government launched a full-scale attack on its neighbouring country Ukraine, with explosions heard all around the country. On February 25, Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the war-hit nation amid the Russian invasion. He simply wrote, "I stand with Ukraine," on the micro-blogging site.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Why Ashton Kutcher is supporting Ukraine?

For those unaware, Ashton Kutcher's actor wife Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi Ukrainian SSR, in the Soviet Union. In a past interview with The Los Angeles Times, Mila Kunis revealed her family migrated to the United States right at the fall of the Soviet Union. Her family left their native country with a mere $250 with them. As per the Friends With Benefits star, her parents saw no future in their country for her and her brother and therefore decided to make the move. She was only seven years old when she moved to the US. When she turned 14, Mila Kunis began working as an actor.

Image: AP