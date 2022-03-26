At Doha Forum, Zelenskyy Avers Russia Could Launch Nuclear Attack On Ukraine & Whole World

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Doha forum in presence of the Qatar Emir on Saturday, has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine and added Putin could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

During the forum, he said that the Russian forces have destroyed at least 59 buildings of worship since it started a full-fledged war against Ukraine last month. According to him, the Russian forces destroyed several significant cities like Mariupol. He further blamed Putin for not letting the civilians flee the war-torn country.

While delivering a speech, Zelenskyy compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction and added, "The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide. They have destroyed at least 59 buildings of worship in 31 days. Cities like Mariupol are being destroyed, Russians are not even allowing humanitarian aid to people," he said.

Further, Zelenskyy reiterated that Putin could launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine and added Russia has been bragging about a nuclear weapon in order to threaten the whole world. "Russia are bragging they can destroy with nuclear weapons, not only a certain country but the entire planet," he emphasised.

The Ukrainian President stressed that nuclear weapons must not be used to do injustice as it has the potential to affect the people of the whole world. In his surprise video appearance at Qatar’s Doha Forum, Zelenskyy called on the United Nations (UN) and world powers to come to the aid of the Ukrainian people suffering from the unlawful act of the Russian President.

Further, the Ukrainian President stressed that the Muslim community of the war-torn country have to fight during the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in order to safeguard the country from Russian aggression. "We have to assure this holy month of Ramadan is not overshadowed by the misery of people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

