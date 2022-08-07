At Least 6 Russian Commanders Dismissed After 'poor Performance' In Ukraine War: UK MoD

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with Russian forces relentlessly attacking Ukrainian cities and the war-ravaged ex-soviet nation showing tough resilience against the invaders, the UK Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence update, said that Russia’s poor performance is the key reason behind the dismissal of at least six commanders since the onset of the war.

According to the UK MoD intelligence report, "The poor performance of Russia’s armed forces during its invasion of Ukraine has been costly for Russia’s military leadership, highly likely resulting in the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The commanders of Russia’s Eastern and Western Military Districts have highly likely lost their commands. General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko was dismissed as Commander of the Eastern Military District in May 2022. "

The statement further said Russia's General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev has been replaced by General-Lieutenant Vladimir Kochetkov. Also, the Kremlin leadership has removed General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was earlier given the overall command of the operation in Ukraine.

"General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev, who has commanded the Western Military District since 2018, was absent from Russia’s Navy Day in St Petersburg on July 31st, 2022 and has highly likely been replaced by General-Lieutenant Vladimir Kochetkov," the statement read, adding, "General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov has subsequently been removed after being given overall command of the operation in Ukraine, and General Sergei Surovikin has assumed command of the Southern Grouping of Forces from General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko."

"These dismissals are compounded by at least 10 Russian generals killed on the battlefield in Ukraine. The cumulative effect on the consistency of command is likely contributing to Russian tactical and operational difficulties," claimed the UK MoD.

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 42,000 Russian troops killed since start of war, says Kyiv

Ever since Russia ordered a full-scale military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated to an extreme extent, resulting in numerous deaths and destruction. Both countries continue to witness massive killings of their civilians and soldiers with no sign of a peace agreement from any side.

In its latest update, Ukraine's defence ministry has claimed that a total of 42,200 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the war in late February. Apart from this, a total of 223 planes, 1805 tanks, 191 helicopters, 4055 APVs, 15 boats/cutters, 958 artillery systems, 750 UAVs, 2978 vehicles, and fuel tanks, among other war equipment, have been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces.

(Image: AP/Representative)