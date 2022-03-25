Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, people are mostly dependent on the internet to connect with their loved ones. To provide seamless internet services to the civilians who have been living in the bomb shelters since the Russian invasion, Deputy Mayor Vitali Klitschko Petr Olenick has announced a website that accepts applications for new Wi-Fi connections. "If your shelter does not have access to the internet, leave a request. We will contact you and inform you about the next steps. I invite providers to join the project and thank those who are already with us," The Kyiv Independent quoted Olenick as saying. According to the head of Kyiv's digital transformation, Petr Olenych, nearly 650 applications have been processed which is nearly 70% of the received applications.

"At least 650 bomb shelters in Kyiv have already been connected to Wi-Fi. Almost 70% of the received applications," Olenych said.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Starlink also assisting Ukraine with internet

Apart from the Ukrainian government, founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk has sent “thousands” of Starlink satellite internet kits to Ukraine. The special kits contain an antenna, a mounting tripod and a Wi-Fi-router- all of which are required to connect directly to a Starlink satellite orbiting in the space. Earlier this month, the tech billionaire activated SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband service in Ukraine to aid its forces to combat Russians. Meanwhile, a recent report by The Times stated that Starlink satellites were helping Ukrainian military drones destroy Russian tanks and army trucks. "I’m proud that we were able to provide the terminals to folks in Ukraine. It’s been enormously helpful, I think, to ensure people are still communicating," company President Gwynne Shotwell told CNBC on Tuesday.

Image: AP/Unsplash