At Least 6,884 Civilians Killed By Russia's War Against Ukraine; UN Raises Concern

At least 6,884 civilians were killed by Russia's war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2022, as per the United Nations human rights agency, reported Kyiv Independent. Moscow has continued to attack Ukraine through heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes. This has caused a huge number of casualties in Ukraine and has continued to affect Ukrainians.

Ukrainian politician, Sumy Oblast Governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi has reported that Russian troops attacked three frontlines on December 27, the Seredino-Budsk community, the Shalyginsk community, and the Esmansk community. Further, he shared that there was no report of casualties as people managed to hide in shelters however the residential complexes have been destroyed.

UN condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine

The widespread death, destruction, displacement, and suffering has been taking place since the invasion of Russia on February 24, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on December 6. Furthermore, on December 7, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk also shared his concerns over the suffering in the Russia-Ukraine war

"I fear that there is one long, bleak winter ahead for Ukraine. The consequences of the war on the enjoyment of human rights for people in the country have already been devastating, and the prognosis is very worrying," said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in remarks to the press in Kyiv on December 7.

Further, while talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, the UN agency said that the real number of casualties might be higher as the information from some places has been delayed and many reports of civilian casualties have to be confirmed. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Russian strikes have killed over 9,400 civilians, including more than 460 children, reported Kyiv independent.

Earlier on Christmas eve, the central part of Kherson city was targeted by the Russian troops, and the situation was addressed by Ukrainian president Zelenskyy on Twitter with pictures, where he wrote, "This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of. Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate."