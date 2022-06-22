At Least 7 Russian Television Towers Reconfigured To Start Broadcast In Ukraine’s Kherson

Days after introducing rubles and distribution of Russian passports, Moscow has now started broadcasting its channels in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The major development came on Tuesday after the Russian engineers forcefully reconfigured at least seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast the Russian agenda. According to the Russian army, the TV towers reconfigured on Tuesday will allow the people of Kherson to know "crucial information for free". Notably, Kherson-- located around 650 kilometres from the national capital, Kyiv-- was one of the first cities that came under the brutal attack of the Russian forces.

Last week, when it started distributing passports in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian government strongly opposed the move and termed it "unlawful". "The move is a flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as norms and principles of international humanitarian law," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement. On several occasions, people complained that the Russian forces were torturing them in the name of routine checks.

Ukrainians protest against Putin's aggression in Kherson

Earlier this week, thousands of people gathered in the city of Kherson to oppose Putin's forces. Meanwhile, taking to Facebook, Kherson Regional Council Deputy Head Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that the people of Ukraine were demonstrating a peaceful protest in the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression. He informed that the Russian troops dispersed the peaceful protestors and added some of them were detained. "Today, near Yuvileinyi Cinema and Concert Hall in Kherson, a peaceful rally dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression has been held. As expected, Russian occupiers dispersed it," he said.

He said that the people of Ukraine are living under the threat of violence, and added that many have left the region due to fear. "The threats of violence, terror, lies, and humanitarian catastrophe is what the Russian aggressor brought to Kherson Region. Many people are frightened; many have left the region at their own risk; many have simply disappeared, and it is impossible to find out what has happened to them. Every new rally is a high risk for each participant, but people keep taking to the streets," he added.

Image: AP/Pixabay