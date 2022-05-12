At UNHRC, India Notes Worsening Human Rights Condition In Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India on Thursday once again raised concern regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, stemming from the Russian aggression. Stating its position on the Ukraine conflict, India said that it has been steadfast & consistent, and ensured uninterrupted humanitarian access and safe passage for the people. The statement came during the 34th Special Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India highlights deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine amid war

"We have taken note of the updates on the human rights and humanitarian situation in Ukraine provided by High Commissioner for Human Rights, the members of the commission of inquiry, and others. India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. We remain deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Ukraine. We have constantly called for an immediate cessation of violence and an urgent end to hostilities", said India at UNHRC.

India's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey stated that Prime Minister Modi has reiterated this in his interactions with global leaders, including the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

"India continues to believe that pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out. We have strongly condemned killings of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. The situation has further deteriorated since the Council last discussed this issue in March 2022."

He further added that according to the reports being accessed from Ukraine, it is evident that women and children have been disproportionately impacted and that they form the bulk of those who have moved to neighboring countries and been displaced internally in Ukraine.

"We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that the immediate priority should be evacuation of innocent civilians from areas witnessing intense fighting. India has been sending humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other essential relief material, to Ukraine and its neighbors. We support calls to ensure free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and safe passage for the people. The impact of the situation is being felt beyond the region," he said.

Ambassador Pandey further said this destabilisation has burdened people around the world, especially in developing and least-developed countries. "There is also a shortage of food grains and fertilizers in the world. This destabilization has burdened people around the world, especially in developing and least-developed countries. India has ensured the safe return of about 22,500 Indians from Ukraine. We have also assisted nationals from 18 other countries in that process," he said.

"We call for respect for and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and reiterate our abiding commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights," added India's ambassador at UNHRC.

(Image: AP/REPUBLIC)