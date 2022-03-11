At UNSC, Russia Claims It Has Proof Of Biological Experiment Taking Place In Ukraine

Russia on Friday stated that it has documents to prove that there was a 'network of biological weapons' in Ukraine. In a statement at the United Nations Security Council, the Vladimir Putin-led country said that the Russian forces had actually come across proof that there were projects going on to make biological weapons in Ukraine. The United States was funding the biological project in Ukraine, Russia added.

Russia said, "The project mentioned was conducted at the heart of Europe. There was no international control on the practice that was done and that could have been a high risk for Europe. The analysis shows that there was a transformation of active parasites. It could give rise to bacterial infection that could spread from bird to people. By March of the same, 364 people died of swine flu, which included 20 Ukrainian soldiers."

"Ukraine agreed to practice experimental bio labs which are very dangerous to the world. These experiments portrayed potential risks to the entire country. Don't know why Kyiv implemented these experiments," Russia further said, adding that the Ministry of Defence has material stating that all the material of biologically high risk in Ukraine were related to the US.

Russia calls on United Nations to look into the matter

Underlining that the European Union's performance of biological trails violated section 1 of the biological composition, Russia called on the United Nations to look into the matter. "We call upon colleagues to think about what kind of activity Washington is planning on carrying out. The risk is very high. What we told you today is a very small portion of the details that will be shared in the future. In Ukraine exists a real risk to international peace and security. But at present, we expect answers from the American sides," the Russian delegation said.

The UNSC meeting was convened amid Russia and China claiming that the United States was funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine.