Australia To Provide Ukraine With $50 Million For Missiles, Ammo To Fight Russian Invasion

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that Canberra will send missiles as part of a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid to help Ukraine repel Russian forces. He said $50 million will be provided through North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to supply both lethal as well as non-lethal defence equipment to Ukraine. This announcement comes a week after Morrison had guaranteed to give non-lethal military weaponry.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Morrison said, "We are answering the call from President (Volodymyr) Zelensky: he said we need ammo, not a ride and that's exactly what we're doing... we'll provide 50 million US dollars to support Ukraine, lethal and non-lethal support... we're talking missiles, we're talking ammunition."

Morrison further said that the vast majority of the military equipment will fall into the lethal category. “We are talking missiles, we are talking ammunition, we are talking supporting them in their defense of their own homeland in Ukraine," he said. The Australian PM further denied to not provide any further details as he does want “to give the Russian government a heads up about what is coming their way".

Australia imposes sanctions against Russia

Ever since the Russian Government declared Ukraine's two separatists regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities, Australia started imposing sanctions on Russia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced new penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials of the Russian Security Council.

In a statement, Morrison held Putin responsible for his "egregious unjustified" attack on Ukraine. He backed the latest anti-Russian actions, such as the disconnection of certain Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), as per the media report.

He further called on the Russian administration to stop the war and return Ukraine to peace. He also stated that Australia condemns Russia's unilateral aggressive activities towards Ukraine, claiming that Russia is violating international law and waging a pre-emptive war. He expressed his continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Image: AP)