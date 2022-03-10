Australian Defence Minister Warns China's Indo-Pacific Ambitions Do Not Stop At Taiwan

Looking at the Russia-Ukraine war, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton raised concerns over the China-Taiwan situation. He stated that those who believe that China's Indo-Pacific ambitions are limited to Taiwan and that there will be no knock-on effects, don't understand the history.

As per the reports of ANI, talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine, Dutton stated, "When you look at what's happening in Europe at the moment, people who believe that President Putin's only ambition is for Ukraine don't understand the history that our military leaders understand."

Dutton also said that he thinks they should do everything they can to prevent China from acting aggressively in their region. He made it clear that they want peace in the region, according to PTI. However, Zhao Lijian, who is a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that Dutton should focus on Australia's own business, claiming that he has not read his remarks but China and Russia would be outraged if he did say those things.

New strategic convergence has evolved between Beijing and Moscow

Last week, QUAD leaders agreed that what is happening in Ukraine should not be repeated in the Indo-Pacific. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's intelligence head stated that a new strategic convergence has evolved between Beijing and Moscow, and the possibility of major power confrontation has increased, according to ANI.

Australia's director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, suggests that Chinese President Xi Jinping looks to be intending to control the Indo-Pacific area and use it as a base to surpass the United States as the world's top power.

Australia and China's relations have not been very good since 2020 when Canberra suggested an impartial international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19. After Australia announced a trilateral security alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States in September, relations between the two countries deteriorated even more. Dutton stated last month that unless Australia and its partners stand up to Beijing in the South China Sea, they will "lose the next decade".

Taiwan has fought Chinese aggression

In the meanwhile, Taiwan has fought Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies such as the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan and it has vowed war if Taiwan declares independence.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

