Australian PM Calls For Boycott Of 'all International Sporting Events In Russia' Amid War

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday called for the cancellation of international sporting events scheduled to be held in Russia. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation against Ukraine. Morrison's statement came after Australian winter Olympian Danielle Scott announced her decision to leave Russia and not participate in the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this week.

Morrison backed Scott's decision to withdraw from the World Cup and further demanded the cancellation of all international sporting events scheduled to be held in Russia.

"All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorisations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies. This includes the F1 Grand Prix in Sochi," Morrison told reporters in Adelaide. Morrison further added that he commends those Australian players who have decided not to participate in any sporting event due to be held in Russia.

Russia is slated to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches later next month followed by the final of the UEFA Champions League in May. Russia's Saint Petersburg has been chosen as the host city for the Champions League final. Russia is also slated to host the Formula One Grand Prix in September this year. The race is scheduled to be held in Sochi.

Events Dates FIFA World Cup qualifiers play-off March 24 & March 29 UEFA Champions League Final May 28 Russian Grand Prix September 23 to September 25

Reports have already started emerging with suggestions that Russia might lose the hosting rights for the UEFA Champions League final and could be removed as host for the next month's World Cup qualifiers. H

owever, no official announcement regarding the cancellation of the Champions League final in Russia has been made as yet. As far as the Russian Grand Prix is concerned, Formula One is yet to make a decision on the issue but 4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has already said that he will not participate.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia has reportedly destroyed more than 70 military targets across major Ukrainian cities since yesterday morning. More than 300 civilians, including Army officers, have lost their lives in the conflict, while hundreds remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country and has asked fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops. He has said that the government will provide arms to anyone who is willing to fight.

Image: AP