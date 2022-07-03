Australian PM Visits Ukraine's Irpin, Bucha & Hostomel As Russian Offensive Continues

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Ukrainian towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel on Sunday and took a closer look at the destruction unleashed by Russian forces since the onset of the war with Ukraine. Briefing about his visit, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba, who was also accompanied by the Australian leader, took to the Telegram messaging app and wrote, "Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese visited the Kyiv region. The delegation visited Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin."

As per Kuleba, Albanese was shocked by what he saw: destroyed civilian houses, traces of mines, and the destroyed Antonova airport. Meanwhile, while visiting Bucha, where bodies of at least 410 civilians were found earlier in April this year, he denounced the killing of civilians and affirmed his support for the country. Further, he advocated for fair punishment for the war crimes committed by the Russian forces since the onset of the war. "Australia supports Ukraine and advocates fair punishment for the crimes committed here," the Prime Minister said.

Later, he also visited Gostomel Airport, where the world’s largest transport plane Antonov AN-225 was parked at the time of the attack. He noted that the magnificent six-engine aircraft was destroyed in the battle for control of the airport. Meanwhile, expressing gratitude to the Australian Prime Minister, Kuleba said he was grateful to the delegation for their in-person visit to the war-torn Ukrainian cities. The war in Ukraine, in the centre of Europe, must remain on the world agenda, he stressed.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military offensive against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. In the latest development, Russia’s defence minister said Russian forces took control of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine’s Luhansk province, bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine’s Donbas region. However, Ukrainian officials did not immediately provide any update on Russia's claims.

(Image: @OleksiyKuleba/Telegram)