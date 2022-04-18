In a key political development, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday informed that the country would be able to give up its reliance on Russian natural gas in a few years. Speaking on NBC's Meet The Press, Nehammer underlined that Austria's dependency on Russian gas currently stands at 80% and stressed that it will be "impossible" to give up its use with immediate effect. Nehammer went on to add that the country is adopting measures towards the path of independence in terms of natural gas. The statement of Karl Nehammer comes after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and later, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about his recent visit to Ukraine, the Austrian Chancellor stated that he visited Bucha and witnessed "war crimes" in the region. He further added that he met with the embattled Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After he visited Ukraine, Nehammer travelled to Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Karl Nehammer termed his conversation with Putin "frank and tough," according to the ABC News report. During his meeting with Putin, Nehammer discussed with him the war crimes in Ukraine, the casualties inflicted on the Russian side and the dire need for humanitarian corridors in cities like besieged Mariupol and Kharkiv where people are striving for basic requirements like water. Karl Nehammar noted that Putin assured him that he will cooperate with the international investigation adding that he does not believe in the economic sanctions imposed by the West.

Novak warns restrictions on importing Russian energy could lead to surge in price

Earlier week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed that Moscow's oil and gas will not be replaced fully in the global market for about five to ten years, Interfax reported citing Energy Policy Journal. He also stated that this opinion is echoed by the significant players in the global energy market. He highlighted that announcements of countries to not import energy resources from Russia have led to a rise in prices in the global market and warned that the restrictions will further result in prices reaching a record high. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian offensive in Ukraine has entered its day 54 with deaths and destruction witnessed in the war-torn nation. After Russia's military attack on Ukraine, EU nations have imposed stringent embargoes against Moscow in a bid to pressurise Kremlin to put an immediate stoppage to the war. Some of the EU nations have even announced reducing the use of Russian gas in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

Image: AP