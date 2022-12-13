'Be More Careful': Ukraine Takes Dig At Russia With Video Showing Tank Tumbling From Train

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch, with Ukrainian forces putting up tough resistance against Russian troops, it has come to light that Russia lost a total of 24 tanks on December 12. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine mocked Russian forces and asked them to be "more careful when unloading military equipment."

"Not that we are complaining. But in the future, we ask that the Russians be more careful when unloading military equipment. And to remember that every armoured vehicle is potential lend-lease equipment for the #UAarmy," read the post shared by the Ukrainian Army.

Not that we are complaining. But in the future, we ask that the russians be more careful when unloading military equipment. And to remember that every armored vehicle is potential lend-lease equipment for #UAarmy pic.twitter.com/cg6q4CGhRB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 12, 2022

However, this is not the first time that Ukraine has mocked Russian forces. Earlier in September, after recovering buried artillery, the Defence Ministry took to social media and wrote, "Please note that we do not accept gifts from murderers, torturers, looters, or rapists. In the coming days, we will return everything, right down to the last shell," it read.

Previously in October, Ukraine mocked Russia, saying that they could stay connected with their 70,000 dead soldiers through the Oujia board. "So, it's Halloween..." the Ukrainian defense ministry stated with three jack-o'-lantern emojis flanking it. "Everyone thinks about the treats. Perhaps it's time we send an Ouija board to russian ministry of defence, so they can stay connected with over 70 000 of their personnel in Ukraine," the Ukraine Defence Ministry tweeted.

Russia has damaged all of Ukraine's thermal power plants: PM Shmyal

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyal stated that Russia has damaged all of Ukraine's thermal and hydropower plants. According to a report from the New York Times, Russia has struck Ukraine's critical infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without reliable power and water. This situation is especially concerning as Ukraine is currently facing its harsh winter, and life without central heating in Ukraine can pose a serious risk to life.

"After eight waves of missile attacks on the country, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations are damaged," Ukraine's prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceU