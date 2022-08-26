Belarus' Lukashenko Calls Emmanuel Macron & Olaf Scholz 'kids Who know nothing'

Taking a dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the world leaders "kids who do not understand politics". Lukashenko's comments came as a response to Scholz reportedly claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin had, in a telephonic conversation with him, refused to recognise the the independence of Belarus and Ukraine.

"Scholz is a kid who does not understand anything in politics and does not want to understand. Such conversations between the two heads of state are absolutely closed,” Lukashenko said. “You can talk about the conversation and make it public only with the consent of the person on the other end of the wire. He had to agree with Putin, ask him: 'Here, I want it.' And so on," the Belarusian President added.

Talking about his French counterpart Macron informing journalists about his conversation with Putin, Lukashenko said that the French President is a "small fry."

"He's a kid, you understand? Small fry. It's impossible, it doesn't happen like that," the Belarusian President said.

Notably, the last telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and France's Emmanuel Macron took place on Friday, August 19. During the conversation, Putin and Macron reportedly discussed the situation around Ukraine and highlighted the importance of sending an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "as soon as possible".

Meanwhile, Lukashenko also criticised the US for committing military aid worth $3 billion for Ukraine and claimed that Washington has made the announcement "to ensure that Ukrainians continue to die."

