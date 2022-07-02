Belarus' Lukashenko Says Russia Should Be Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons To Counter West

Authoritative Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a meeting with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk, Belarus, said that Russia should be ready to deploy nuclear weapons to counter the Western nations' acts of global hegemony. “We have not done it yet. But we have to be ready,” Lukashenko said, lambasting the West for conducting similar nuclear drills to subvert Russia and Belarus. Speaking alongside Lavrov, Lukashenko accused the West of a bias, stressing that "we have to defend ourselves." Russia's foreign minister agreed that these types of nuclear drills are in violation of the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968.

'We live in a challenging time..': Lukashenko

“We live in a challenging time," Lukashenko said as he hosted Russian counterpart Lavrov. "They [West] fail at diplomacy, we are for diplomatic means in the first place. But what can we do during challenegs of global hegemony?" asked Belarusian leader, according to the press release from his meeting with Russian counterpart.

"First they started with mass media. Then they silenced diplomats. None of international organizations are effective any longer. What can we do? We have to defend ourselves, to fight back,” Lukashenko said.

He further stressed that the West has declared an "economic war" against Russia. "What does transit closure mean?" asked Russia's ally, referring to the Kaliningrad block by Lithuania. "Putin and I very seriously discussed these matters, they shift the blame onto the European Union. They claim they didn’t do it, the European Union made this decision. But decisions are made by a consensus," asserted Lukashenko. "They seized our assets, our money, and imposed sanctions. This is nothing but an economic war,” said the Belarusian President.

Lukashenko had earlier warned Russia that the Western countries could allegedly be preparing an invasion to conquer Western Ukraine. In an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda, Lukashenko, longtime ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, said, ”They [Western nations] will come from Western Ukraine or somewhere else.” According to the Belarusian leader, the West hasn’t abandoned the goal of aligning the front “so that it passes from Smolensk-Pskov, Smolensk-Bryansk-Kursk and from there to Rostov.” Meanwhile, during the annual Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, Putin stressed that the barrage of Western sanctions against the two neighbouring nations have only strengthened the unity and cooperation.