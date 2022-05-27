Belarus President Orders Formation Of 'people's Militia' To Defend Against External Threat

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin declared on May 27 that the country intends to form a people's militia. The most significant thing, according to the Minister, is that Belarus has both people and weaponry. It is worth mentioning here that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on May 26 the formation of a southern military command and the dispatch of tactical groups to the Ukrainian border.

Although Lukashenko did not provide specifics, battalion tactical groups are normally made up of motorised soldiers, including tanks. The White House shared a video of the president discussing the action with military officials.

"During correction of issues and clarification of development of the armed forced at a meeting yesterday, the commander-in-chief (Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko) ordered to establish a people’s militia in our country," Khrenin stated, according to the Defense Ministry press office.

The Defense Minister further added that it is critical for Belarus, especially in the current scenario, to be able to show everyone in a calm manner that they should not enter Belarusian territory as they will be met with an acceptable response.

Notably, Belarusian land has been used to launch rocket attacks on Ukraine, but the Belarusian military has so far remained absent from Russia's offensive. Ukraine's government has expressed anxiety and fear that Belarus will consent to a larger role in the war.

Belarus has been blamed for assisting Russia in carrying out its military operation in Ukraine

Belarus is seen as the closest ally of Russia, and the country has been blamed for assisting the Kremlin in carrying out its military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24. Any expansion in Belarusian troops along the border will put further pressure on Ukraine's military, which is already under siege from Russian attacks in the Donbass region, hundreds of kilometres to the east.

Belarus reportedly stated earlier this month that it will station special operations personnel in three locations near the Ukrainian border, with Belarusian President Lukashenko complimenting Russian-made missiles for reinforcing the country's defences. Meanwhile, the Belarus President stated that NATO has entered a global conflict with Russia, implementing European and American plans and waging a proxy war against the Russian Federation.

Image: AP