Belarus To Expel Majority Of Ukrainian Envoys, Shut Ukraine’s Consulate General Amid War

In the latest development, Belarus, Russia's closest ally, announced on March 23 that most Ukrainian diplomats working in the country will be expelled, accusing Kyiv of "intervention" in its internal affairs. Further, Belarusian authorities have decided to close the Ukrainian Consulate General in Brest, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. The authorities said that the Ukrainian consulate in Brest, in western Belarus, is being closed "due to the effective absence of staff."

Anatoly Glaz, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, “Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats on its territory. This measure is aimed at stopping the non-diplomatic activities of several staff members of Ukraine’s diplomatic institutions."

Only Ukraine's ambassador and four other diplomats will remain in Minsk, as opposed to the embassy's present workforce of almost 20. Following the start of Russia's military action in Ukraine, Belarus has already removed its diplomatic staff from the war-torn nation. Glaz further added, since 2020, Belarus has witnessed several hostile moves by Ukraine aimed at irresponsibly destroying interstate relations, business contacts, and long-standing relationships.

He further added, "It has reached a point where the Ukrainian authorities have begun directly and indirectly interfering in our internal affairs and paused contacts between our states. As of 2021, they have called Belarus an enemy country."

Ukraine will not leave these acts by Belarus unanswered: Nikolenko

Meanwhile, Ukraine described the measure as a "hostile act." In a statement, Kyiv's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko stated, "We consider these acts by Belarus as a new hostile step, unprovoked, toward Ukraine." According to his statement, 12 Ukrainian diplomats have been asked to leave Belarus within 72 hours.

Nikolenko warned, "Ukraine will not leave these acts by Belarus unanswered."

In addition, President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, has enabled Russian forces to enter Ukraine from the north via Belarusian territory. However, Belarus has held many rounds of ceasefire discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegates.