Belarus To Take Joint Decision With Russia On Recognition Of Donetsk & Luhansk Regions

Amid the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared that any decision on the recognition of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republics (LPR) will be taken in consultation with Russia. He went on to say that the decision would be mutually beneficial for both parties. Notably, Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics are located in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

"We will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin about how we should go so that both Russia and Belarus benefit," Lukashenko said, adding that it would be a joint decision, Sputnik reported.

According to Lukashenko, if the Ukrainian government had wanted to end the violence in the Donbass region, it would have done it by now. "What we can do? We have Russian President Putin, we have Ukrainian President Zelensky... Belarus will do whatever it wants. There is only one goal - peace in the Donbass region and we are committed to doing everything for it," the Belarusian President was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

Lukashenko made his remarks after the Russian Parliament voted decisively in favour of urging President Putin to recognise the two self-proclaimed People's Republics in the Donbas region.

Russia will consider Donbass' interests before taking any action: Putin

However, Putin did not provide a definitive response to the request and instead pledged that Russia will consider Donbass' interests before taking any action. The Russian President also emphasised the significance of the Minsk agreements, expressing optimism that they might still be implemented despite Kyiv's repeated refusal to do so.

The Minsk Accords were the result of talks that began in 2015 in order to put an end to the domestic strife that had erupted in Ukraine's eastern part after a Western-backed uprising in Kyiv. Fearing that their right to freely speak Russian, one of the prevalent local languages, would be infringed upon, the two Donbass regions had revolted against the new nationalist-minded government.

'I will be President 'forever' if West does not stop 'attacking' Belarus': Lukashenko

It should be mentioned here that Belarusian President Lukashenko stated on Thursday that if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus, he will be the President "forever."

"If they attack as they did in 2020, I will be the President indefinitely," Lukashenko told reporters. Earlier on Wednesday, February 16, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei claimed that Minsk intends to expand military collaboration with Moscow as well as participation under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

