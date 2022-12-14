Belgian Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme Visits Ukraine Amid War, Chants 'Slava Ukrain' | WATCH

Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme visited war-ravaged Ukraine on December 10, 2022. Taking to the microblogging site, the defence ministry of Ukraine has posted a video of the Hollywood star's visit to a hospital in western Ukraine. In the video shared by Ukraine's defence department, the 62-year-old star is seen standing with young Ukrainian soldiers and shouting "Slava Ukrain!" which means "Glory to Ukraine."

The Ukrainian defence ministry captioned the video as, "It is no coincidence that Jean-Claude Van Damme shouts "Slava Ukraini!" [glory to Ukraine] twice. He, like no one else, knows what double impact is."

It is no coincidence that Jean-Claude Van Damme @JCVD shouts "Slava Ukraini!" [Glory to Ukraine] twice.

He, like no one else, knows what double impact is. pic.twitter.com/CDPieu2MR5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Damme visited a clinic after feeling ill, reported Euroweekly. It is to mention that the Belgian actor is popular for his performance in the movie Kickboxer as Kurt Sloane. He has worked as an actor, martial artist, filmmaker, and fight choreographer. He was last seen in the 2021 French action comedy "The Last Mercenary."

Taking to Twitter, Mikle Yershov, who is a doctor at the clinic, shared a photo with Van Damme.

However, this isn't the first time that a famed personality has landed in a war-torn country. Earlier on November 30, 2022, British TV star Bear Grylls, along with his film crew, was seen in Ukraine.

Ukraine destroys 13 Iranian drones

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian forces have shot down 13 Iranian kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv following continuous missile attacks on Wednesday. Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated in a video address, "The terrorists began this morning with 13 Shaheds. All 13 were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, according to preliminary information. Well done, guys; I'm proud."

Image: Twitter/@DefenceU