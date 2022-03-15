As the Russia-Ukraine war has now entered the third week, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that Washington would support Ukraine by providing assistance in the form of “weapons, food, and money”. Biden also said that the US would ensure that Ukraine has all the necessities as it is resiting the Russian forces. US President went on to say that America would welcome the Ukrainian refugees with “open arms”.

We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force.



We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives.



We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2022

Furthermore, the United States has maintained its stance of staunch support for Ukraine without sending troops. Before stating that the US would provide Ukraine with assistance in varying ways, Biden had said the US is “working closely” with the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to support people who have been displaced due to war in Ukraine.

The US President said, “We’re working closely with the UN and humanitarian organizations to support people who have been displaced by the violence in Ukraine. We’re providing tens of thousands of tons of humanitarian supplies — food, water, medicines — coming in every day.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the 20th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, two massive explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. One of Nexta TV's subscribers stated, "In the southwest of the city it was so loud and strong that the bed vibrated and the windows went shifting".

Zelenskyy urges Russian troops to surrender

At the end of the "19th day of resistance" and as the war entered the 20th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Russian forces to "choose dignity". He called on the "enemy" forces to give up arms over the “shame” of continuing with the war.

Speaking in Russian, Zelenskiy said: “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we give you a chance to live. If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you as humans have to be treated: with dignity. The way you have not been treated in your army. And the way your army doesn’t treat our people. Choose.”

The Ukrainian President also said that Russia-Ukraine negotiations will continue to take place on Tuesday. He informed that he spoke to Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia “with a fair peace”. Ukrainian President said, "Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party" and added, "Pretty good, as I was told. But let’s see. They will continue tomorrow."

(Image: AP)