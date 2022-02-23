Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send soldiers into the two Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk, United States President Joe Biden has approved additional deployment of US troops as well as military equipment in Europe on Tuesday (local time) to "strengthen" Baltic allies -- Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. According to The Hill, Biden told the media at the White House, “As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well.”

Speaking from the White House about the Russia-Ukraine situation, Biden stressed on the new sanctions against Russia after President Putin declared the independence of two breakaway provinces. According to CNN, Biden stated that in reaction to Russia's declaration that it would not remove its soldiers from Belarus, “I have authorised additional movements of US forces and equipment, already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania".

Biden reaffirms NATO's commitment to upholding international law

The United States has already dispatched or repositioned nearly 6,000 US troops to Germany, Poland, as well as Romania near the countries' borders with Ukraine, while Russia has assembled approximately 1,90,000 troops near its boundary with the former Soviet nation and in Belarus, The Hill reported.

During his speech, Biden has also reaffirmed NATO's commitment to upholding international law, saying, "We have no intention of fighting Russia." He further said that they want to send an "unmistakable message" that the United States and its partners will protect "every inch of NATO territory" and would honour their NATO commitments.

Even though Biden did not disclose how many soldiers would be dispatched to the three Baltic countries or where they would be shifted from, he did stress that this deployment was "totally defensive moves on our part," as per The Hill.

US sanctions on Russia

As the US president declares additional sanctions against Russia, he also termed Putin's actions the "beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine. Biden highlighted that they are imposing complete sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt as well as implementing complete blocking sanctions on two significant Russian financial institutions—VEB and their military bank. This implies that they would cut Russia's government off from Western funding. It can no longer borrow money from the West, and "cannot trade in its new debt" on US or European markets, ANI reported.

Further, Biden went on to say that sanctions will also be imposed on Russia's elites and their families. “They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well," he said while adding that they have worked with Germany to guarantee that the Nord Stream 2 gas line project will not proceed forward.

In response to Putin's proclamation, Biden has issued an Executive Order on Monday prohibiting any new investment, commerce, as well as finance by US citizens to, from, or in the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

In addition to this, Putin's move to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent" was roundly opposed by the United States. In his Monday speech to the country, Putin also authorised the deployment of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's separatist areas, acknowledging their independence.

(Image: AP)