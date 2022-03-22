Biden Calls India 'somewhat Shaky' On Punishing Russia For Invasion Of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that India was an exception among its major allies, with its “shaky” response to punishing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The remark comes amid disquiet in the West over India's refusal to outrightly condemn Russia's aggression

Biden lauded other Washington allies including NATO, the European Union, and key Asian partners, for their united stance against President Vladimir Putin.

“…The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong — so has Australia — in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression,” he said, speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting.

Biden said that Putin didn’t anticipate how unified NATO and western allies would be in a global response to his invasion of Ukraine.

At a virtual Quad conference earlier this month, leaders of Australia, Japan, and the US denounced Russia’s invasion. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated “the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

India maintains neutral stance on Russia

India is the only member of the QUAD that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring Ukraine. All other member countries have joined the West in slapping significant sanctions on Moscow.

Moreover, India has abstained from key votes in the United Nations on the Ukraine crisis, calling instead for an “immediate cessation of violence” and a return to dialogue.

Notably, Australia has acknowledged that PM Modi used all his contacts to try and end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell also said that Quad had accepted New Delhi's stance.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Putin recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. This was followed by the announcement of a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

In response to the invasion, Western nations boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

