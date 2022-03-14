Biden, Macron Discuss Moscow-Kyiv War; Vow To Hold Russia Accountable For Its Aggression

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to concern world leaders across the globe, US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) spoke to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the developments in Europe. According to an official release by the White House, Biden and Macron reviewed the diplomatic engagements that took place recently and underscored their commitment to “hold Russia accountable” for its actions as the conflict has now entered the third week. US and French presidents also pledged to support Ukraine.

White House said in a statement, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine.”

Earlier, Macron, among several others, had denounced the killing of an award-winning US journalist in Ukraine due to Russian shelling. In a statement shared on Twitter, the French president said on Sunday, “Today, a US journalist was killed in Ukraine. Before him, others have been targeted, murdered, injured or kidnapped. Our thoughts are with all those journalists driven by courage and an ideal: the freedom to inform. This freedom is fundamental to our democracies.”

Today, a US journalist was killed in Ukraine. Before him, others have been targeted, murdered, injured or kidnapped. Our thoughts are with all those journalists driven by courage and an ideal: the freedom to inform. This freedom is fundamental to our democracies. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 13, 2022

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine, another wounded

A US journalist, identified as Brent Renaud, was shot dead on Sunday in Ukraine’s Irpin, the city which has witnessed some of the most fierce fightings since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. As per media reports, the man was identified by the papers found on the body including a new York Times identity card. Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded reporter as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

The third victim of the attack is a Ukrainian who was wounded and had been in the same car as the Americans. As per reports, the surgeon operating Renaud said that the NYT video journalist died instantly from a gunshot wound to his neck. Even though Ukrainian officials blamed Russian forces for the shooting, the exact circumstances, as per media reports, remains unclear.

(Image: AP)

