Biden Says Russia Committing 'genocide' In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Hails POTUS For 'true Words'

US President Joe Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on Tuesday. While delivering remarks in Menlo, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine. Shortly after the US President condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy hailed Biden’s remarks as “true words of a true leader”.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said.

He added, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Biden appeared to double down on his ‘genocide’ claim but also added that his lawyers would be the ones to ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. The US President told the reporters, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.”

“The evidence is mounting…And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate.

Zelenskyy hails POTUS for ‘true words’

Even earlier this month, Biden accused Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after photo evidence emerged of bodies lying in the streets and mass graves. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly levelled the “genocide” claim against Putin, and Russian forces. However, since Biden’s remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his American counterpart for “calling things by their names”.

Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, “True words of a true leader POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Image: AP

