Biden To Send 'message' To Putin, Will Meet ‘Bucharest Nine’ During Poland Visit: Kirby

US President Joe Biden will send a “message” to Russia's President Vladimir Putin during his speech as he makes a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, next week. He will acknowledge NATO's unprecedented effort to help Ukraine, the White House noted. Biden will also speak with the leaders of Britain, France, and Italy via phone.

In a speech that will be delivered at Warsaw’s Royal Castle, Biden will emphasize “how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy”, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a presser. "You'll hear messages in the president's speech that will certainly resonate with the American people, certainly will resonate with our allies and partners, without question resonate with the Polish people," he stressed. "And I would suspect that you'll hear him messaging Mr. Putin as well, as well as the Russian people."

Biden to 'reaffirm' NATO's support to Ukraine: Kirby

Next week, US President is expected to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and will pledge support for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. He will deliver remarks and meet with the Bucharest Nine, the group of Eastern flank NATO allies, informed his press secretary, Kirby. Bucharest nine includes Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also expected to visit Washington on March 3.

Biden's trip "comes at an important moment" as Russia's invasion hits one year mark, Kirby noted, adding that Biden will "reaffirm the United States' unwavering support," for war-torn Ukraine. On the same day, Putin will give a speech in Moscow on the Feb. 24th anniversary of Russia's military operation in neighbouring Kyiv.