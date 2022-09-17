Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, US President Joe Biden has issued a warning that Russia would face "international consequences" if it resorts to nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In an interview with CBS News, the US President was asked what he would advise his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if he is planning to unleash chemical or tactical nuclear weapons. To this, Biden replied, "Don't. Don't. Don't. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II."

However, the US President did not specify what kind of consequences Russia would face if Putin crossed that line. "You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I am not gonna tell you. It'll be consequential. They will become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur," Biden told CBS News. His statements came as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for more than five months now.

Russia denies having any intention to use nuclear weapons

Amid the threat of nuclear weapons, Russia, however, has repeatedly denied any such intention. Earlier in August, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu asserted that President Putin has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. According to the Defence Minister, the primary purpose of the country's nuclear weapons is to thwart nuclear attacks, and their uses are only authorised under "exceptional circumstances" as described in Russian guidance manuals. Further, Shoigu also dismissed the claims of the possible use of chemical weapons during the war in Ukraine, claiming that Russia destroyed its stockpile in 2017 itself.

US continues to support Ukraine amid ongoing war

It is pertinent to mention here that the US along with its allies have continuously supplied military as well as humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the onset of the war on February 24. According to reports, the US is also planning to provide fighter jets to Ukraine to counter Russia. Moreover, the US has also vowed to help Ukraine in achieving its goals amid the war. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan stated that Ukraine should make its own independent decisions regarding when and how to liberate Russian-occupied areas in Crimea, as well as in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Image: AP