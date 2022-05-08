Blinken Chastises Putin For Attempting To 'twist History' To Justify Ukraine Invasion

In a fresh tirade amidst the relentless conflict in Eastern Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday accused Vladimir Putin of trying to distort history to justify Russia's war against Ukraine. Blinken made these remarks in a statement on the 77th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day. Further, in his remarks, Blinken underscored that the people who have studied history will be aware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that the people of Ukraine have been showcasing the spirit of those who had "prevailed during the second world war."

"President Putin tries to twist history to attempt to justify his unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. Those who study the past know President Zelenskyy and the brave people of Ukraine embody the spirit of those who prevailed during the Second World War," Antony Blinken said in the statement.

Antony Blinken further stated that they must speak the truth regarding the past and stressed the requirement for supporting those who have been fighting for their freedom and the sovereignty of their homeland. Blinken, in the statement, highlighted that Ukrainians have been "valiantly" defending their country, democracy and rightful future of Ukraine in Europe. He further added that amidst the war in Europe, they need to increase their resolve to fight those who want to distort the historical memory to fulfil their aims. In order to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Victory Day, Blinken said, they must commemorate the resilience and resolve of civilians and forces that resulted in victory over the Nazis. He also mourned the "merciless slaughter" of people in war. It is pertinent to mention here that Victory Day in Europe marks the surrender of Nazi Germany during the second world war.

As we commemorate the end of World War II in Europe, we have a sacred duty to the fallen: to speak the truth about the past and to support all those in our own time who stand up for freedom," Antony Blinken said in the statement.

Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict has been raging in Eastern Europe ever since Russia launched an unprovoked 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24. 74 days later, today, the hostilities between two warring nations have been at an all-time high with dead bodies in the streets and demolished civilian infrastructure becoming a common sight. Ever since the onset of the invasion, the US has been providing economic, military and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation. Furthermore, the US government has also been imposing embargoes against Russia over its military aggression in Ukraine. In the latest update pertaining to the same, US President Joe Biden on May 6, announced an additional package of security assistance for Ukraine which would include additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment. Biden in the statement asserted that they have been providing military aid approved by Congress to the front lines of Ukraine. Biden added, "The United States has provided a historic amount of security assistance to Ukraine at rapid speed."

Image: AP