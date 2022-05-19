US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday stated that sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, its allies, and partners have not contributed to the global food crisis arising from the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations ministerial meeting, Blinken noted that when Washington and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia, there were "deliberately" created loops for agricultural products an chain.

"Some have tried to blame the sanctions imposed on Russian Federation by the US and many other countries for worsening this crisis. This is false... We deliberately and carefully created exceptions for agricultural goods and fertilisers," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

"We are working every day to get countries any information or assistance they need to ensure that sanctions are not preventing food fertilizers from leaving Russia or anywhere else," he added.

Blinken further stressed that "only Russia is at fault for food security challenges" that have erupted on a global scale. "As the decision to start this unjustified war, responsibility for the disruption of these supplies and the suffering that is causing around the world lies squarely and solely with the Russian government," he stated.

US announces $215mn in food aid to Ukraine

Noting the escalating food crisis worldwide amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the US State Secretary on Wednesday announced an additional $215 million in new emergency food aid to Ukraine. “Today, given the urgency of the crisis, we’re announcing another $215 million in new emergency food assistance, and we’ll do much more,” Blinken said. He also called on allies and other countries to allocate assistance to help mitigate the looming threat of acute food insecurity due to the Russian war. "Countries with significant grain and fertilizer reserves as well as those with financial resources need to step up and do it fast. The United States has announced more than $2.3 billion in new funding for emergency food assistance to meet global humanitarian needs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," CNN reported.

The State Secretary further informed that Congress "very soon" is expected to approve about $5.5 million in additional funding for humanitarian assistance and food security. The US is also set to commit $500 million to boost US fertilizer production. “The cost of doing business for vital organizations like the World Food Programme, the Food and Agricultural Organization, UNICEF, and others, the cost of doing business is going up. We have to help them continue to do their business,” the state secretary appealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Ukraine is the second-largest grain producer in the world, while Russia accounts for the world's most agricultural fertiliser production. With the burgeoning war, production and exports have lowered in significant amounts, leading to skyrocketing prices. Even the rise in the price of fertilizers has led to an increase in grain prices.

(Image: AP)