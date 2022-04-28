Blinken Dials France's FM Over Moscow's 'brutal War'; Extends Support To Ukraine

US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday. During the conversation both the leaders discussed Russia’s "unprovoked" and "brutal" war against Ukraine- which is now nearing its ninth week. Bolstering security assistance to the Ukrainian army and additional measures to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the crimes committed in the last three months topped the agenda, as per a readout of the conversation released by the US State Department.

The American officials also congratulated French residents on holding successful elections on April 24. Sunday's run-off witnessed centrist leader Emmanuel Macron winning a second term against rightist Marine Le Pen. “(We) welcome continued close cooperation and strong ties with President Macron," Blinken sad

Meanwhile, both the leaders also talked about intensifying support for North Macedonia and Albania on their part to ascend to the European Union (EU). Both the Balkan states have been official candidates for accession to the 27 member bloc since 2004. It is pertinent to note that earlier last week, Ukraine also submitted its questionnaire to become a member of the European bloc.

Good conversation today with French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. France remains a steadfast partner in supporting Ukraine and confronting Moscow’s brutal, unprovoked war. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 27, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the war continued for the 66th day, Russian troops have stepped up their attacks in the western part of Ukraine, sabotaging supply lines and crucial infrastructure. While attacks and counterattacks in the eastern Donbas region have caught worldwide attention, Moscow has waged a seemingly invisible war in Ukraine’s west including on a deep-rooted railway network, fuel depots and a critical bridge. Notably, the western region plays an irreplaceable role not in linking western countries to Ukraine but also in running its economy.

Speaking to The Guardian, a Ukrainian military official monitoring the infrastructure attacks said that Russian attacks aim at slowing supplies of arms and military supplies to the country. “It is my opinion that they didn’t believe the west will give Ukraine the necessary heavy weapon supplies so now the process is started, they feel they need to do something about that, he said, adding, “Because western weapons and Ukrainian combat experience combined give us a big advantage.” The region is also critical for Ukraine's exports.

