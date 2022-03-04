The major concern of the entire world is currently in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Over a million Ukrainians had to flee their homeland while several thousand lost their lives fighting for their country. In the latest update, amid the heavy shelling in Ukraine, Russia has announced that it has seized a major Ukrainian port, Black Sea Port, in a bid to cut off the nation from the sea, and is now attacking Ukraine's nuclear power plant.

Amid the tension, many celebrities have shown their concern for the Ukrainian soldiers and refugees. Recently, Grammy award-winning singer Bonnie Raitt dedicated her Billboard Women in Music performance to the Ukrainian women.

Bonnie Raitt was honoured with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event, which was held on March 2. The singer delivered an acoustic performance on Angel From Montgomery alongside Jackson Browne on bass. After the performance, the singer made a special dedication and said, "That's for the women of Ukraine."

It was not the only time Raitt brought up the Russia-Ukraine crisis on stage. During her acceptance speech for the Icon Award, Raitt mentioned she is proud to be a part of the celebration of women across the world.

She went on to give shoutouts to women who have inspired her and added, "Let us keep fighting keep to bring more equity and opportunity to women in all aspects of our industry and society at large." The Grammy winner then thanked her parents for inspiring her love for music.

Bonnie Raitt on Russia-Ukraine crisis

As per Billboard, Raitt concluded her speech by addressing the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She said, "My heart is heavy for the people of Ukraine and I know the Russian people are not in agreement, so many of them, with what's being done."

"I pray for all the people who are working hard for peace, including the man who started the was. May he have a transformation," the singer added.

In the end, Bonnie Raitt said, "I can't think of a better tribute to thank you than heading back out on the road soon doing what I love, with a new album and finally over this pandemic. Stay safe everybody... here's to the people of Ukraine. Here's to all of you celebrating women in music."

Image: AP