Boris Johnson Claims UK Will Provide More Military Aid To Ukraine Amid Heightened Tensions

To support Ukraine, amid the conflict with Russia, the United Kingdom will deploy a package of military support, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggests. The PM told the MPs that the UK will be sending a new package of military support to Ukraine due to the increasingly threatening behaviour of Russia. He also stated that this will involve both lethal and non-lethal assistance, such as defensive weaponry.

In the meanwhile, the UK has announced $500 million in loans to help Ukraine and promised to alleviate the economic effects of Russian aggression. Johnson also indicated that even more sanctions against Russia is coming when he was asked to unleash a full package of actions by Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said that they want to keep Europe safe from invasion. Starmer suggested that more restrictions should be imposed, including a prohibition on trading in Russian government debt and exclusion from financial mechanisms such as the Switch payment system

'Imposed sanctions against banks worth £37 billion'

PM Johnson further said that they have already sanctioned 275 people and that they imposed sanctions against banks worth £37 billion, as well as more oligarchs, the day before yesterday, according to Politics Home. He continued by stating that there will be more to come, and they will prevent Russia from raising sovereign debt, firms from raising money, and Russian companies from clearing in pounds and dollars on international markets.

Johnson also expressed optimism that Putin will "come to his senses" and that de-escalation is still a possibility, according to Politics Home. However, he said that they are ready to escalate the sanctions very quickly and that sanctions may now be used against any Russian organisation, any Russian individual, as well as members of the Russian parliament, if necessary.

'Putin seemed desperate to invade his neighbour'

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stated that if Putin launches an all-out attack on Ukraine, the UK will make it "as unpleasant as possible" for Russia with sanctions. She claimed Putin seemed desperate to invade his neighbour, including a possible attack on Kyiv. She said that this is about inflicting pain on Putin and undermining the Russian economic system over time, targeting people close to Putin, according to BBC.

Image: AP