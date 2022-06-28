Boris Johnson Invites Russian Scientists 'looking Upon Putin’s Violence In Dismay' To UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Russian scientists and researchers who have been 'dismayed' by President Vladimir Putin's violence to come to Britain. He has called on Russian scientists and researchers who no longer feel safe in Russia to apply and work in the United Kingdom, where he stressed that "openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge" holds value, according to the news release issued by the UK government. He extended an invitation to Russian scientists in a package of measures announced to support Ukraine's Science and Technology as well as research sectors, as part of the UK's efforts to boost the economy and security of the war-torn nation.

"The Russian scientists and researchers who are looking upon Putin’s violence in dismay, and who no longer feel safe in Russia: you should feel free to apply to come to the UK and work in a country that values openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge," UK PM Boris Johnson announced in a news release.

The package of measures announced by the UK government will help Ukrainian scientists and tech entrepreneurs to redevelop their nation. According to a news release issued by the UK government, more than 130 Ukrainian academics will be brought to and supported in Britain under the 'Researchers at Risk' programme that was launched in March. The programme will enable Ukrainian academics to continue their research at UK institutions. Furthermore, the researchers through the fellowships will get a salary, research and living cost for up to two years.

UK to allocate additional £9.8 million for programme

The UK government has announced an additional budget of £9.8 million (₹94,81,77,089.45) for the programme in addition to the £3 million (₹29,02,58,292.69) that was allocated at the initial stage of the programme. The UK government noted that 'Ukraine was a regional Science and Technology powerhouse' before the war and the technology sector formed 4% of the country's economy and around 5,000 IT companies were operating in the war-torn nation. It is pertinent to note here that the UK has been providing support to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive on February 24. Apart from this, Boris Johnson-led government has been imposing sanctions against Russia.

Britain to allocate funds for repairing Ukraine's rail infrastructure

The UK government has announced that it will contribute up to £10 million (Rs 96,75,68,011.60) in materials and equipment to repair Ukraine's rail infrastructure, according to the press release issued by the UK government. The British government has taken the decision to help in the export of Ukrainian grain amid the Russian military offensive. It further said, "The UK is in close discussion with the Government of Ukraine about how to maximise their rail capacity and keep both trains and grain moving." The British government accused Russia of halting the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and disrupting rail exports.

