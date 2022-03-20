While the Russia-Ukraine war escalates with each passing day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to put up a brave front against the Russian troops in his country. Zelenskyy, who had earlier refused to leave Ukraine, has now turned down the offer of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had offered him a safe evacuation to the UK.

As reported by Ukrayinska Pravda, Johnson stated that he had discussed all these a long time ago, but Zelenskyy made it very clear that he won't leave his country.

"I must tell you that Volodymyr has always made it clear that he owes the Ukrainian people and is going to stay there and take care of them. I must say that I admire him", Johnson said.

This is not the first time any country has offered a safe evacuation to the Ukrainian President. Earlier in February, the United States offered Volodymyr Zelenskyy a chance to leave Kyiv at the behest of the US government. However, he then turned down the offer saying, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride."

Notably, the United Kingdom along with several Western countries has been supporting Ukraine from day one, showing their resistance against Russia's "unjustified and unprovoked action" in the country. The British Prime Minister had also offered UK visas to Ukrainians, followed by affirmative support for Ukraine. Apart from that, the country has also announced severe sanctions against Russia in a bid to punish them for their ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 25

With the war entering its 25th day on Sunday, Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian armed forces are also putting a strong defense to stop the enemies from advancing. Some of the worst-hit cities include Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kherson, while the Russian troops are making all their efforts to enter Kyiv from all directions.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian forces pushed deeper into the port city of Mariupol, engaging in heavy fighting and further leading to a major steel plant to shut down. On the other hand, Ukrainian civilians who are trying their bid to escape from a war-torn nation, are stuck in chaos.

As stated by the Chairman of the Donetsk Military-Civil Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, thousands of Mariupol civilians have managed to flee Russian bombings in the occupied regions of Manhushi and Melekin. However, the Russian forces have refused to provide them with food, water, or safe passage.

Image: AP