Boris Johnson Strategises With Joe Biden On Ukraine War; Informs POTUS About Kyiv Visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently visited the embattled Kyiv, discussed the war situation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. While informing Joe Biden about his visit to the war-torn nation, the UK PM pledged his unwavering support to Ukraine.

Deliberating over his latest discussion with the President of the United States, the UK PM in a tweet reaffirmed that the duo are committed to support Kyiv in the war.

“I've just spoken to @POTUS and updated him on my meeting with President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv this weekend. Our joint focus remains on supporting President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom. Putin's barbaric venture cannot be allowed to succeed,” Johnson wrote denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UK assures unwavering support to Kyiv

This comes after Boris Johnson made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Saturday, April 9 to discuss the prevailing situation with President Zelenskyy and to carve their future strategies.

“We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament to our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign,” Johnson said after meeting Zelenskyy.

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.



We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

On many previous occasions, PM Johnson had emphasised that in principle, he was open to sending any form of “defensive weapons” to Ukraine. Notably, the UK leads in providing defence support to Ukrainian troops; the anti-war coalition as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“I think it’s important that we should be giving equipment that is genuinely useful and is operable by Ukrainians, that’s our consideration. It may be more useful to support the Ukrainians by backfilling and allowing some of the former Warsaw Pact countries to supply some of their armour in the way that you’ve been seeing,” the British PM had remarked.

Apart from maintaining its unwavering support to Ukraine, the UK has also announced a dearth of punitive economic sanctions against Moscow in its efforts to support Kyiv.

The UK has announced sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's daughters under new measures to target their 'lavish lifestyles.' Britain has followed the US and EU in imposing sanctions against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova. In addition to Putin's daughter, UK authorities have also announced sanctions against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's daughter. "The lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle will be further targeted from today as the UK sanctions the daughters of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the Britain government announced sanctions in the statement.

Image: AP, Twitter